Telangana: SSC internal assessment marks of 20 pc scrapped for 2024-25 exams

Students appearing for SSC 2024-25 exam will be appearing for 100 marks

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th November 2024 9:21 pm IST
State government announces scrapping of 20 marks through internal assessment for SSC final exams.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced scrapping of the 20 percent weightage marks students get through internal assessment starting from the current academic year’s SSC 2024-25 examinations.

Earlier, the students used to appear for the final exam which used to be conducted for 80 marks. Based on the marks they used to get in their internal examinations, the maximum mark they could secure was 20.

With the Board of Secondary Examination reverting back to the old system of students appearing for 100 marks in the final exam, the students are now going to be graded based on how they’ll be performing in the final examination.

