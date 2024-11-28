Telangana: SSC internal assessment marks of 20 pc scrapped for 2024-25 exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced scrapping of the 20 percent weightage marks students get through internal assessment starting from the current academic year’s SSC 2024-25 examinations.

Earlier, the students used to appear for the final exam which used to be conducted for 80 marks. Based on the marks they used to get in their internal examinations, the maximum mark they could secure was 20.

With the Board of Secondary Examination reverting back to the old system of students appearing for 100 marks in the final exam, the students are now going to be graded based on how they’ll be performing in the final examination.