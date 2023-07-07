Telangana SSC, supplementary exam results to be out today

Hyderabad: The results for SSC public supplementary examinations will be released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at 3 pm on Friday.

Students who appeared for the exams in June can view their results on the website after the declaration.

The board conducted supplementary exams for students who could not pass the final examinations conducted in April.

To check the results, the students will have to log in to the official portal, using their login credentials.

Also, the students have to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject in order to clear the examination.

Telangana Inter supplementary exam result

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely announce TS Inter supplementary result 2023 at 2 pm on July 7.

The result for the Telangana 1st and 2nd-year supplementary examinations post announcement can be checked by candidates who appeared on the official website of TSBIE.

The inter-supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 20 where more than 1.50 lakh candidates appeared for the first-year supplementary examination while more than 1.20 lakh students appeared for the second-year examination.

For further information, students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly.