Telangana SSC supplementary results likely to be released today

The examinations were held from June 3 to June 13 for students.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2024 8:31 am IST
TSPSC group 4 results
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana SSC advanced supplementary examinations are likely to be released today at 3 pm.

The examinations were held from June 3 to June 13 for students who failed the annual examinations.

SSC exams

In the SSC exams, which concluded in the first week of April and whose results were released on April 30, the pass percentage in the state was 91.31 percent. Among the districts, Nirmal topped the state with a pass percentage of 99.09 percent.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana SSC exam results: 33 students of MS Creative School get perfect score

Among the students, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.23 percent, compared to 89.42 percent for boys.

How to download Telangana SSC supplementary results

The SSC supplementary results can be downloaded from the portal of the Directorate of Government Examination (click here).

They can also be downloaded from the following websites:

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2024 8:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button