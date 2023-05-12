Telangana: SSCL bags ‘Global Rainbow’ award

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday once again won the Global Rainbow award for Geo Mine Tech, which promotes the best mineral combines, at a technology day event held in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha minister for environment and forest along with panchaytiraj Pradeep Kumar Amat presented the Golden Rainbow award to Singareni for its extraordinary progress and dedication in all its sectors.

SCCL Director (Finance), N Balaram also received the award for Best Director, Corporate Management and Innovative Leadership Excellence at the event for his dedication to his services.

Balaram has been declared as the ‘best director manager’ for his all accomplished initiatives in the environment and forest departments and the steps of examining and sorting the problems of the workers. He was also lauded for facilitating inventive and convenient ways for workers to convey their side through ‘Grievance Day’.

Earlier, Balaram received several awards for planting 15,000 saplings in nine Singareni areas.