Telangana: ST reservation in Edu dept courses goes up from 6 to 10%

The increase in the reservations from 6 per cent to 10 per cent comes after the School Education department's orders on Thursday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 20th April 2023 9:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: MAUD dept to implement 'Bhagidari' initiative for community interaction
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday enhanced reservations for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities from six per cent to ten per cent for admissions into B.Ed, B.P.Ed and UG D.P.Ed courses through common entrance tests.

The school education department issued orders to implement the earlier orders of the government increasing reservations for STs in educational institutions and government services.

Also Read
Telangana HC directs officials to break open strong rooms

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) for admissions to B.Ed courses for 2023 is scheduled on May 18. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 25.

MS Education Academy

Candidates may apply for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2023, online without incurring a late fee up to May 6

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 20th April 2023 9:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button