Telangana: ST reservation in Edu dept courses goes up from 6 to 10%

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday enhanced reservations for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities from six per cent to ten per cent for admissions into B.Ed, B.P.Ed and UG D.P.Ed courses through common entrance tests.

The school education department issued orders to implement the earlier orders of the government increasing reservations for STs in educational institutions and government services.

Also Read Telangana HC directs officials to break open strong rooms

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) for admissions to B.Ed courses for 2023 is scheduled on May 18. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 25.

Candidates may apply for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2023, online without incurring a late fee up to May 6