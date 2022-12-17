Telangana stands first to have single-use dialysis filter in govt hospitals: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health minister, T Harish Rao inaugurated medical equipment installed at the cost of Rs 2 crore in the Nephrology department of NIMS hospital.



Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that Telangana is the first state to make a single-use filter dialysis system available in government hospitals, adding that the use of filters was earlier limited to only corporate hospitals.



Harish Rao remarked that dialysis is being provided to the poor through a single-use filter system without spending a single rupee under Arogyashri in government hospitals.

“Over 10,000 people are undergoing dialysis all over the state with the provision of bus passes, pensions and free medicines,” said the minister.



Harish Rao further stressed that the government spends Rs 100 crore annually on dialysis under its Arogyashri scheme in order to provide corporate-style medical care to the poor and so far Rs 150 crore has been released for advanced medical equipment.



He also said that keeping in view of the public health in the state government started NCD (Non-Communicable Disease) screening and completed its first face, facilities like Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Area Hospitals and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) sub-centres across the state and said that government is going to start its second NCD screening soon.

The minister claimed that Telangana is the first state to provide purified drinking water and urged that diseases should be detected at the initial stage to be prevented.



Harish Rao further said that Kidney transplants are mostly being done at NIMS which needs to be strengthened further.



The minister suggested that the medical staff should work with ownership and provide good treatment to the poor and stressed the vacant posts in the dispensary to be filled at the earliest.