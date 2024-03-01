Telangana govt starts implementing free electricity scheme

Revanth Reddy also launched another scheme to provide one cooking gas cylinder for Rs.500.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Power distribution companies in Telangana on Friday started issuing ‘zero bills’ to eligible households as the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme for 200 units of free electricity came into force.

Employees of power distribution companies were seen visiting people’s homes and issuing ‘zero bills’ to eligible beneficiaries of the scheme, which was one of the guarantees of the Congress party in the recent Assembly elections.

Officials said those families who hold white ration cards (BPL families) and have linked the same with Aadhaar cards and have applied for the scheme during Praja Palana will be issued ‘zero bills’ if their monthly consumption is below 200 units in Telangana.

A customer, who consumed 114 units with a total bill amount of Rs.489, received a ‘zero bill’ on Friday.

Officials said necessary changes have been made in the billing software to issue ‘zero bills’. The process started in Hyderabad and it will be extended to the entire state in the next few days.

To cover the subsidy cost, Discoms will send details of the subsidy to the state government by the 20th of each month.

The Telangana Congress government on February 27 began the implementation of two guarantees including ‘Gruha Jyothi’.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy also launched another scheme to provide one cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500.

The Telangana government had started implementation of two of its guarantees two days after coming to power as the Congress party had made 13 promises as part of its six guarantees during the elections.

