Telangana State Eligibility Test postponed to March 17: OU

Hyderabad: In the latest announcement, Osmania University declared that the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) was rescheduled due to MLC (Teacher) constituency elections.

TS SET member secretary Professor C. Muralikrishna released a statement on Tuesday stating, “Only the papers which were scheduled for March 13 will now be held on March 17.”

Examinations for Chemical Sciences, Computer Science and Applications, Environmental Sciences, Geography, Hindi, Linguistics, Sanskrit, Economics, Education and English were scheduled on March 13.

While there will be no change in the tests scheduled for March 14 and 15.

Hall tickets for this rescheduled examination can be downloaded from March 10.

A computer-based test will be conducted for eligibility as an assistant professor or lecturer.