Telangana statehood wouldn’t be possible without Sushma Swaraj: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Former MLC and senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao stated that Telangana might not have been formed without the support of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

Speaking at a public meeting held at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Seethaphalmandi, he emphasized that the establishment of a separate Telangana state was made possible by Swaraj’s full backing during the parliamentary approval of the bill.

Rao was addressing an event organized by BJP leaders and activists, which was presided over by Mahakali district president Shyamsundar Goud.

He criticized the Congress party for claiming that Sonia Gandhi was responsible for granting Telangana and slammed the BRS party for crediting former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for its formation.

He urged the public to give BJP a chance in upcoming elections, stating that people had been deceived by both BRS and Congress after electing them multiple times.

The BJP leaders and workers protested against the Congress party’s six guarantees and what they called “66 frauds.”

Prominent figures in attendance included state general secretary Mekala Sarangapani, vice president Rachamalla Krishna Murthy, and various other local leaders.