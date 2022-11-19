Telangana: Stolen goods worth Rs 6.52L seized; 7 arrested

Hyderabad: Peruru police collected Rs 6,52,350 worth of stolen stuff, including gold and silver jewellery, and detained seven people, including six receivers of the stolen property.

The defendants included Muddaboina Rajesh of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kunja Papa Rao of Mulugu, Podium Ravi, Kaka Raju, Kanithi Narsimharao, Kalluri Vinod of Bhadradri Kothagudem on Friday.

The others “received (bought) the stolen property from Rajesh while he committed the theft at a rice mill in Dharmaram village on November 1,” according to the police.

Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Patil has expressed his gratitude to Peruru SI R Harish, Venkatapuram CI K Shiva Prasad, and other staff for apprehending the gang.