Telangana: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Khammam

Hyderabad: Stones were pelted on the Vishakapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express in Khammam district on Saturday.

Due to the incident, the emergency window had to be replaced leading to a delay in arrival by three hours. The train departed from Vishakapatnam at 5:54 am and reached Secunderabad at 2:25 pm.

According to reports, the culprits have been identified through the CCTV image.

This is the second such incident reported in less than a month. On January 11, a similar incident took place when the train arrived at Vishakapatnam railways station for maintenance and a trial run. The coach glass was broken.

The Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged via video conferencing on January 15. This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.

This is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.