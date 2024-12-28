Telangana: Strict enforcement drives rise in drug cases and arrests in 2024

Hyderabad: A total of 20,904 kg contraband drugs worth Rs 48.53 crore were destroyed in 2024 by the prohibition and excise department.

As per the annual excise crime report- 2024 released by the prohibition and excise department on Saturday, December 28, the number of persons arrested for narcotics, drugs, and psychotropic substances (NDPS) offences significantly increased to 1,991 persons in 2024 as against 1,218 in 2023.

NDPS cases rose in 2024

In 2024, the number of NDPS cases filed rose to 1,118 as compared to 874 cases in 2023. Vehicle seizures reported a sharp increase from 298 in 2023 to 505 in 2024.

However, the convictions in NDPS cases have dropped from 14 in 2023 to 6 in 2024, a 57.14 per cent dip.

Increased drug seizures

An enhanced seizure diversity has been seen this year, including poppy straw, alprazolam, and emerging synthetic and designer drugs. In 2024, a total of 6,331 kg of dry ganja, 736 ganja plants, and 37 kg of alprazolam and diazepam were seized, valued at Rs 12.22 crore.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits, erstwhile Khammam and Medak districts were identified as high-focus areas.

Non-duty paid liquor cases in 2024

A total of 11,329 litres of non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in 2024, with 854 cases filed, 464 persons arrested and 80 vehicles seized.

This was a sharp drop from 30,508 litres seized in 2023, when 1,874 cases were filed, 1,004 persons arrested and 154 vehicles seized in 2023.

Illegal distillation cases in 2024

Although there was a slight decrease in cases from 22,274 in 2023 to 21,916 in 2024, the number of arrests increased to 13,336 in 2024 compared to 12,703 in 2023. Authorities also seized 1,08,200 litres of illicit liquor and 5,77,969 kg of black jaggery during the year.



