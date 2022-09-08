Telangana student achieves all India 5th rank in NEET UG 2022

Hyderabad: Erraballi Sidharth Rao of Telangana has been ranked fifth in the country in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 results, which were released on Wednesday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He received 711 points and a percentile of 99.9997166.

Four students, including Rao, received state rankings of less than 50. Chappidi Lakshmi Charitha (all India 37th rank), Kachana Jeevan Kumar Reddy (41st rank), and Vurum Aadhithi were the other Telangana candidates (50th rank). In fact, Lakshmi Charitha was the state’s top ranking female in the list.

Also Read Hyderabad scientists help find genes to blame for infertility in Indian men

Similarly, Telangana’s Mudavath Litesh Chouhan and Gugulothu Shivani, who received 400 and 715 ranks, were ranked first and second in the ST category.

Tanishka of Rajasthan won the NEET UG this year, scoring 715 points and a percentile score of 99.9997733. A total of 18,72,343 students registered and 17,64,571 appeared in the NEET UG 2022, with 9,93,069 qualifying.