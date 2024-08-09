Telangana: Student dies by suicide after harassment by social media friend

Despite victim's repeated rejections, the accused continued to harass her in the name of love. Frustrated, she jumped from the third floor of the building

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 9th August 2024 8:31 pm IST
Telangana: Student dies by suicide after harassment by social media friend
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old pharmacy student died by suicide on Thursday night, August 8, in Domadugu village of Medak district, allegedly due to continuous harassment by a social media friend forcing her to marry him.

The accused has been identified as Srihari.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Jinnaram police station stated, “The accused befriended the victim, Tejaswini, through social media after she recently moved from another village. A few days later, he confessed his love and proposed marriage. When she rejected him, he continued to harass her. Frustrated, the victim jumped from the third floor of the building.”

Also Read
Hyderabad: 16-yr-old kills self over harassment by ‘lovestruck’ man

“She suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. A case has been filed for abetment to suicide, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused,” the official added.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Published: 9th August 2024 8:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button