Telangana student in US found dead under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old student from Siddipet, Telangana, pursuing MS in the US was found dead on July 24 under suspicious circumstances in a lake at Sammamish.

The victim has been identified as Tushalapuram Sai Rohit, a resident of Kutigal in Dhoolimitta. After completing his engineering at CVR College in 2022, Rohit left for the US in December 2023. He was a student of MS at the University of Missouri in Seattle.

According to reports, Rohit was staying in a hostel room with four other Indian students on campus. He disappeared after he switched several cabs on his way back to the hostel on July 22. When he was unreachable, his friend Avinash reported him missing to the local police.

His body was discovered in a lake on July 24. The family was notified of his death, and efforts were underway to repatriate the body with assistance from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).