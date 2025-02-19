Telangana: Student sentenced to jail for sexually harassing minor

Hyderabad: A Telangana fast-track court, on Wednesday, February 19, convicted and sentenced a man to one-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2023.

The convicted, Palappu Mahindra, 20, a student, is a native of Kandukur mandal in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The LB Nagar police arrested him for getting in touch with a minor girl, in the name of love, and harassing her.

He was charged under sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 11 (sexual harassment of a child) and 12 (any act that sexually harasses a child, including messages or chats) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The Rangareddy Fast Track Special Court judge also sentenced him to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim.

POCSO convict hurls slipper at judge

A convict sentenced to life in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a judge, expressed his resentment over the verdict, by hurling his slipper at the latter, at the Rangareddy District Court on Thursday, February 13.

Those present in the court were taken aback, as they watched the convict throwing the slipper at the judge, protesting the verdict.

As per reports, the advocates present there thrashed the convict and handed him over to the police.

The advocates boycotted the court for the day, as a protest against the incident.