Telangana: Student succumbs to viral fever in Mulugu district

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th February 2025 7:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an eighth grade student named Soyam Vineet, 13, succumbed to a viral fever in Perur Ashram School in Mulugu district on Saturday night.

The parents said the student was down with fever for the past four days and alleged that the school staff failed to ensure timely medical treatment leading to his death.

Following the death of the student, the parents and relatives staged a protest. The family alleged the school administration in Mulugu failed to provide timely information to them.

Vineet’s mother and relatives assembled in front of the school hostel in Mulugu and sat in protest demanding justice.

The protesters called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vineet’s death. They demanded authorities in Mulugu district to take immediate action against the staff responsible for the neglect.

