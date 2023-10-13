Telangana: Student union demands 30% budget allocation for education

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Students’ Islamic Organisation (SIO) in Telangana have demanded 30 percent of the state budget allocation towards education.

They have released a student manifesto on Thursday, October 12 which highlighted issues relevant to education, employment and youth.

Expressing concern over the critical educational situation in the state, the SIO has been fighting for equity, access and quality in education, specially advancement of minorities and backward classes.

SIO members said that education budget is continuously decreasing leading the educational institutions into a precarious state.

Their manifesto further highlighted issues in dealing with the minority scholarships. The members have alleged that several students were unable to get certificates from educational institutions as their scholarships were not released and they were forced to pay fee on loans.

Underlining the ‘injustice’ done to DSC Urdu medium students in thier manifesto, the SIO demands the government immediately pay the arrears and make scholarship process better.

They also demanded the government de-reserve the posts to fill vacant seats and fill all Urdu medium seats in DSC-2023.

The manifesto also demanded privacy of individuals, whether digital or otherwise. “No state authority must be given jurisdiction to monitor, collect or share information relating to private citizens without legally valid cause and due process of law,” stated the members.

It further mentioned the problem of abandoned properties in the state educational institutions and had demanded that all the properties be filled immediately.

The manifesto also discussed student politics in state universities. “student politics in varsities has been closed for a long time due to lack of youth leadership,” read the manifesto.

The manifesto finally demanded the government restore student elections in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdu Commission immediately.