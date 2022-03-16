Telangana: Students lay siege on TSPSC building demanding jobs notification

Hyderabad: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists besieged the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) building at Nampally on Wednesday. They sat on the road demanding the release of job notifications.

Following a ‘Chalo TSPSC’ call, students gathered near the TSPSC building where the police were already stationed. Tension prevailed when all of a sudden the students scaled the gates of Gandhi Bhavan and ran towards the TSPSC building.

Several of them were detained and taken into Goshamahal police stadium.