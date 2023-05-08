Telangana students stranded in Manipur to reach Hyderabad Airport today

Hyderabad: About 72 Telangana students stranded in Manipur due to the recent violence will finally be able to return home today.

These students will be arriving at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport by an Indigo flight, which departs from Imphal at 9.30 am and is expected to reach Hyderabad by around 11.45 am.

The Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, had announced on May 6 that the government would send a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens from Manipur.

Helpline cell setup at Telangana DGP office

Citizens who are stranded in Manipur and require assistance can contact the special helpline cell at the DGP office. The Telangana helpline number is 7901643283, and citizens can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

These phone lines are open round-the-clock, and anyone who needs help can reach out to the authorities.

Also Read Telangana to airlift its citizens from violence-hit Manipur

AAI takes several measures at Imphal airport

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken several measures at the Imphal airport to facilitate passenger movement in the wake of the violence in Manipur.

The AAI has extended flight operations for 24 hours and is working in coordination with the state government to transport stranded passengers under escort.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles were called in to curb violence in Manipur and have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far.

How Manipur violence erupted?

The violence erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern state amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

While the evacuation of Telangana students from Manipur is a relief for the families who were worried about the safety of their loved ones as with the coordination of Telangana Police, Manipur Police, and the Airports Authority of India, the stranded students will finally be able to return to their homes in Telangana, the curfew in 11 districts of the north-eastern state will be relaxed today.