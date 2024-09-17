Telangana: Students transported in DCM vehicle for Praja Palana Day

Hyderabad: Several school students were transported in a DCM vehicle during the Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations in Mahabubabad, on Tuesday, September 17.

Several female students onboard the DCM vehicle experienced breathing issues, and the number of students exceeded the vehicle’s capacity. Teachers expressed their dismay over the lack of available buses for transporting the students, forcing them to use lorries as a substitute.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) protested against the treatment of students.

The SFI stated that parents are prepared to file a complaint against the driver for violating transport norms. They also accused the transport and police departments of contributing to accidents by neglecting such issues.

The SFI has urged authorities to take action against the driver and seize the vehicles. A video shows several girls getting off the DCM vehicle while parents express dismay stating that the authorities should have made better arrangements if they wanted the students to attend the programme.