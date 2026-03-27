Telangana Sub-Inspector takes Rs 20K bribe to not book case, caught by ACB

The accused officer ahs been identified as T Ashok of Mamada police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:53 pm IST
Telangana sub-inspector takes bribe to not book case, caught by ACB
Telangana sub-inspector takes bribe to not book case, caught by ACB

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector from Nirmal district was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, March 26, for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.

The accused officer, identified as T Ashok of Mamada Police Station, accepted the bribe from the complainant in exchange for not booking a case against the latter, the ACB said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Subhan Haleem

ACB has urged citizens to report bribery demands by government officials through its toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, its Facebook page (Telangana ACB) or its website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th March 2026 3:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button