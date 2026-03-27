Telangana Sub-Inspector takes Rs 20K bribe to not book case, caught by ACB

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector from Nirmal district was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, March 26, for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.

The accused officer, identified as T Ashok of Mamada Police Station, accepted the bribe from the complainant in exchange for not booking a case against the latter, the ACB said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

ACB has urged citizens to report bribery demands by government officials through its toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, its Facebook page (Telangana ACB) or its website.