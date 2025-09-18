Telangana: Sub-registrar office closed in Bodhan over non-payment of rent

Hyderabad: The sub-registrar’s office in Bodhan, Nizamabad, was closed on Thursday, September 18, after authorities allegedly failed to pay rent for over 36 months.

The owner of the lease property stated the rent of the place was Rs 74,000 per month.

They reportedly approached the authorities several times regarding the issue; however, their non-compliance forced them to close.

Services at the sub-registrar were held up after the office was abruptly shut down.

Earlier, the sub-registrar office of Abdullahpurmet in Rangareddy district was also closed by the owner of the property due to non-payment of rent since 2022.

A sub-registrar office is a government office where property and legal documents related to sale, leases, and wills are officially registered. The office ensures legal ownership, keeps records, and collects registration fees and stamp duty.



