Telangana Suryapet Congress leader weeps after denial of ticket

Hyderabad: Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy broke into tears after he was denied a ticket from the Suryapet Assembly constituency to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.
On Friday, November 10, videos of him and his family members whimpering after getting the news surfaced on social media. Interestingly, Ramesh had filed his nomination from Suryapet on Thursday, before the announcement of tickets.
As the date of polling draws closer, disgruntled leaders from different parties have displayed their sorry after they were denied tickets despite their hard work for it.
Patel Ramesh Reddy, who earlier joined the Congress from the TDP along with the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was an aspirant for the Suryapet seat. However, the party’s high command chose senior leader and former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy for the ticket.
Meanwhile, Ramesh Reddy condemned the decision taken by the party and said that he was promised a ticket by Revanth Reddy.
Speaking to the media, Ramesh Reddy said, “I have been working in the constituency for the last five years. Allotment of Suryapet’s ticket to Damodar Reddy was part of the conspiracy.”
A cold war seems to have begun within the Congress cadre after Ramesh Reddy said, “We will talk to the activists and decide on keeping the Congress party alive in Suryapet.”