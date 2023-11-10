Telangana Suryapet Congress leader weeps after denial of ticket

Condemning the decision taken by Congress high command, Ramesh Reddy said, "I have been working in the constituency for the last five years. Allotment of Suryapet's ticket to Damodar Reddy was part of the conspiracy."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th November 2023 4:26 pm IST
Telangana Cong leader Patel Ramesh Reddy weeps after denied Suryapet ticket
Telangana Cong leader Patel Ramesh Reddy weeps after denied Suryapet ticket

Hyderabad: Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy broke into tears after he was denied a ticket from the Suryapet Assembly constituency to contest in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

On Friday, November 10, videos of him and his family members whimpering after getting the news surfaced on social media. Interestingly, Ramesh had filed his nomination from Suryapet on Thursday, before the announcement of tickets.

As the date of polling draws closer, disgruntled leaders from different parties have displayed their sorry after they were denied tickets despite their hard work for it.

MS Education Academy

Patel Ramesh Reddy, who earlier joined the Congress from the TDP along with the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was an aspirant for the Suryapet seat. However, the party’s high command chose senior leader and former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy for the ticket.

Also Read
Want justice for all: Veteran leader after Cong minority declaration in Telangana

Meanwhile, Ramesh Reddy condemned the decision taken by the party and said that he was promised a ticket by Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Reddy said, “I have been working in the constituency for the last five years. Allotment of Suryapet’s ticket to Damodar Reddy was part of the conspiracy.”

A cold war seems to have begun within the Congress cadre after Ramesh Reddy said, “We will talk to the activists and decide on keeping the Congress party alive in Suryapet.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th November 2023 4:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button