Telangana: Uncertainty looms over Chikoti Praveen’s BJP induction

Hyderabad: Even as elaborate arrangements were made by casino organiser Chikoti Praveen for his ceremonial induction into BJP on Tuesday, his plans were toppled as several BJP leaders reportedly opposed his joining.

Praveen had planned a rally from Karmanghat to BJP office in Nampally. However, he had to return after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple as party leaders were not present at the office.

Speaking to reporters, Praveen said there was some miscommunication between him and the senior leaders of the Telangana BJP. “I was told no leaders are present in the office as they were busy with some programme. I will discuss this with the national-level leaders and plan a future course of action. The BJP party will win the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.”

Chikoti Praveen, a notorious figure known for his association with gambling and casinos, had planned to join the BJP today with a massive rally. Several prominent leaders, including Union Minister and State BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, were expected to be present. However, just… pic.twitter.com/KUEvzjPin8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 12, 2023

There are rumours that the state BJP president G Kishan Reddy is not keen on having Praveen join the party, owing to latter’s reputation. While Karimnagar MP and the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay is more interested in having him on board.

Sources informed that Praveen is eyeing a ticket from LB Nagar after joining BJP.

In recent pictures, going viral on social media, Praveen is seen greeting several national leaders of the saffron party, including Bandi Sanjay.

Praveen was booked by the Gajwel police in July for taking out a rally in violation of prohibitory orders which was hit by communal tensions.

He took out a rally to pay tribute to Maratha ruler Shivaji after a man had allegedly defiled his statue.

Also, Praveen was caught in Thailand during a raid on a casino along with several others. He was later deported to India. Praveen later clarified that he had just gone to the hotel on an invitation, and he was not aware of the gambling there.

Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad booked him during Bonalu in July, 2023, for employing private security guards with illegal weapons. Shortly after the case was filed, he obtained bail from the court in the case.

Recently, Praveen extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of home guard Ravinder, who immolated himself over the pending salary.