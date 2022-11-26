Telangana: SUV loses control, kills 1 in Patancheru theatre parking lot

Hyderabad: An SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) car went berserk in the parking lot of SV Cine Square in Patancheru on Friday night, leaving one person dead and another injured severely.

According to Patancheru Police, an employee of the theatre Sandeep was taking out the car, owned by Prathap Goud, from the parking lot when he lost control and ended up hitting the watchman and another person sitting on a bike nearby.

The watchman, Pandu, 65 died on the spot, while the other victim sustained serious injuries.



The injured was immediately rushed to Government Hospital in Patancheru for treatment.



A case has been registered by the police.