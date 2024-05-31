Telangana: Swashakthi SHG to stitch govt school uniforms

Hyderabad: In a bid to train and empower the women to become self-employed, the State government has placed an order for stitching school uniforms for children studying in the government schools to ‘Swashakthi women SHGs’.

Earlier, the work was given to mandal-level agencies, which did not deliver the uniforms on time and supplied many defective uniforms. Hence, the State government decided to assign the task for district collectors to supervise and ensure the delivery of at least one out of the two uniform pairs to the students on the first day of classes, begining June 12.

In Karimnagar district, there are 1,80,737 students for whose uniforms (2 sets each) indents were placed. Rs 1.80 crore was sanctioned for the purpose. The uniforms have been categorised based on the age groups of the children.

The SHG ‘Swashakthi women’ have been getting Rs 50 for stitching one pair of uniform, and after deducting the costs, the women are able to get Rs 30 as profit per uniform. The cloth is being provided by Telangana State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Ltd (TESCO).

Though the women workers feel that the remuneration is a little low, they are hoping the State government considers raising the remuneration. However, they are quite happy to receive orders from the government for stitching the uniforms, and for creating self-employment opportunities for them.

Collectors of the districts and officials concerned will be supervising the effort of stitching and delivery of uniforms, at least one pair per student on the first day of the commencement of classes in the new academic year.