Telangana: Syed Omer Jaleel to be Minorities Welfare Dept Secretary

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 11th July 2023 8:37 pm IST
Retired IAS office Syed Omer Jaleel

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday reappointed former Vikarabad collector Syed Omer Jaleel as secretary to Government and Commissioner, Minorities Welfare Department, for a period of two years.

Jaleel will replace Ahmad Nadeem, who will take over as labour commissioner.

In 2019, Jaleel was suspended for opening EVMs and VVPATs, in violation of an Election Commission order.

Jaleel unsealed as many as 122 EVMs on the pretext of inspecting their availability for the upcoming parliament elections. A petition on the outcome of assembly polls in Vikarabad was pending in the high court at the time. As per EC rules, EVMs cannot be touched till the petition is disposed of.

After serving a suspension of 7 months, he was appointed as Intermediate Board secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education. Jaleel had retired from the posts in September 2023.

 

