Telangana: Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema scheduled in Pargi, govt to ensure arrangements

Hyderabad: The Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema is set to take place in Pargi, Vikarabad district from October 28 to 30. In preparation for the event, the Tablighi Jamaat has decided to seek permission from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for various necessary approvals and instructions.

They will submit requests to the Electricity Department, Water Works, Police, Municipality, and other relevant departments to ensure a smooth and well-organized gathering.

According to reliable sources, the government will issue orders and directives to the respective departments, emphasizing the importance of providing essential facilities and services for the congregation. This includes arrangements for transportation, electricity, water supply, and security. The government is committed to ensuring that all necessary amenities are in place to accommodate the attendees effectively.

Recognizing the significance of the event, the Home Minister has affirmed the government’s commitment to assume complete responsibility for the congregation to be held in Pargi. Plans are underway to conduct a comprehensive review meeting to assess and address the requirements for basic facilities, enhance law and order measures, and implement other essential arrangements in the vicinity of the congregation site.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation serves as a platform for spiritual enlightenment, community engagement, and fostering religious unity.