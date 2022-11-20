Telangana: TASA organises outreach programme for veterans, widows, and veer naris

Hyderabad: An outreach programme was organised by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) at Arts and Science College, Warangal on 20 Nov 2022 to address pension-related issues of veterans, widows, and veer naris of the area.

Nine Record Offices, Zila Sainik Welfare office, ECHS & Veteran cell established helpdesks at the venue. A free eye testing facility was organised during the event for providing free eye check-ups.

Brigadier K Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, TASA addressed the gathering and apprised the audience about SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) and the need to be abreast of its features.

He urged the veterans to stand for each other and expressed his gratitude for their role in nation-building. The Officiating GOC visited the stalls and interacted with the veterans and assured them of all possible assistance in resolving their issues. On the occasion, a cultural program was presented by Appam Chandana and Team which was appreciated by the audience.