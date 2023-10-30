Telangana TDP chief resigns as party withdraws form state polls

Hyderabad: Telangana president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kayani Gnaneshwar announced his resignation on Sunday, October 29, following the party’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming Assembly elections later in November.

According to reports, Gnaneshwar was upset about the decision and wanted an explanation from senior party leaders.

Later while speaking to reporters he said, “Party cadres here are showing interest to contest. I tried to contact Nara Lokesh some 20 times but he did not respond to my calls.”

The party has decided not to contest the Telangana Assembly elections after the TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is still in jail in an alleged skill development scam.

On October 28, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu conveyed the decision to Gnaneshwar when the latter called on him in Rajahmundry Central Jail. The TDP national president told him that in view of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh, the party can’t focus on Telangana elections.