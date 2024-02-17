Telangana: Teacher suspended for misbehaving with female students

The accused, identified as K Sagar, was under a vigil for his inappropriate touching and abusing of students using filthy language.

Hyderabad: A physical education teacher of a government high school was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with female students in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Saturday, February 17.

District Education Officer Dr Ravinder Reddy issued a show cause notice to the school headmaster for professional neglect.

Based on a preliminary report submitted by the District Welfare Officer and Mandal Educational Officer, who looked into the matter, which was escalated by the students against the teacher. 

The accused, identified as K Sagar, was under a vigil for his inappropriate touching and abuse of students using filthy language.

The show cause notice was issued to the school headmaster, Suresh, asking why there was no action taken against Sagar. Meanwhile, for further action against the accused, a report was sent to the Regional Joint Director of the Education Department.

