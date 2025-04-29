Telangana teachers demand promotions, GO 317 implementation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Model Schools Teachers Association (TMSTA) has urged the state government to grant promotions to teachers working in the state’s 194 model schools and to implement Government Order (GO) 317 for this purpose.

The association requested the immediate issuance of orders to divide employees zone-wise, in line with the provisions of GO 317, which governs the organisation of local cadres and allocation of government employees in Telangana.

On Monday, April 28, TMSTA state president Bhutam Yakamalla and vice president Dodda Anjaneyulu submitted a memorandum to Education department secretary Yogita Rana regarding the same.

They pointed out that the file related to GO 317 is still pending with the government and appealed for its approval so that promotions can be granted without further delay.

The association highlighted that teachers who joined in 2013 have completed 12 years of service but have yet to receive any promotions.

GO 317, issued in December 2021, reorganised local cadres and introduced a zonal system for the allocation of government employees, including teachers, to ensure fair distribution and local representation.

The TMSTA emphasised that the government should expedite the process to address the long-pending demands of model school teachers and provide them with deserved career advancement opportunities.