Telangana Teaching Doctors raise key issues in meeting with DME

Hyderabad: The representatives of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) met Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr A Narendra Kumar on Saturday, April 26, and represented various issues concerning the teaching doctors in medical colleges in Telangana.

The issues included transfers, peripheral medical college allowance, promotions, career advancement scheme (CAS), earned leave encashment, transport allowance, and recruitment of posts in various medical colleges.

During the discussion, the DME informed the delegation that the health minister was planning to conduct general transfers in June 2025.

Regarding the peripheral medical college allowance, the DME said that the finance minister was being apprised of the issue through the tribal welfare department.

On promotions, he said that the file on the promotion of professors and assistant professors was in the preparatory phase, and the appointment of an additional director of medical education was pending due to the SC sub-classification, which will be done soon.

He said he would consider giving options to professors during the posting.

On CAS, the DME said that he will issue a circular to the respective colleges to implement CAS.

Regarding the earned leave encashment and transport allowance, the delegation informed the DME about the pay scales being implemented by the DME in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Narendra Kumar asked them to provide a copy of that, assuring that he would discuss the matter with the health minister soon.

The DME also informed the delegation that 1,350 posts were going to be filled under the directorate of medical education’s purview, and among them, 650 were regular posts, and 700 were contractual positions.

The representatives of TTGDA urged the DME to resolve most of the issues within a month, to which the latter responded positively.