Telangana: Teen attacked with knife in Medak for rejecting proposal

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl was attacked with a knife after she allegedly rejected a love proposal from a man she had met online. The incident occurred on Monday, November 4, in Telangana‘s Medak district.

According to the police statement, the girl is a first-year college student from an open university. She was in Medak to take an exam at a Government Degree College.

The accused, whose name has not been revealed and is currently absconding, had come to meet her in front of the degree college.

When he confessed his feelings for her, she rejected it which fueled his anger. He raised a knife to attack her causing injuries to her hand as she defended herself. She is currently under treatment.

Police said the girl knew the accused through a social media platform. She had also met him in Bengaluru once where he allegedly resides.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

