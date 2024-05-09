Telangana: Teen rape victims pass Class 10 exam, aspire to join police

Hyderabad: Demonstrating remarkable grit and determination in the face of severe trauma, two minor rape victims in Telangana have recently passed the Class 10 examination with flying colors, results of which were recently announced in the state.

The journey of a younger girl, 15, is extremely shocking as she was raped by her own father in 2023.

This was discovered when her grandmother took her to a hospital where she complained of stomach pain, where doctors found out that she was pregnant.

To make matters worse, her pregnancy could not be aborted as it was in an advanced stage. She delivered a baby in the ninth month, M Mahender Reddy, a police officer, who dealt with both cases, told PTI recently.

The baby was admitted to an orphanage and the girl continued her education, he added.

Despite these tribulations, she passed the class X standard examination with a 5.6 GPA (grade point average).

The father was handed out a conviction with life imprisonment by the court which also awarded a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the girl, Reddy said.

The other girl (aged 16) was raped by her uncle, Reddy said. She secured an impressive 9.3 GPA in the class X standard exams.

In view of the heinous crime committed by her uncle, the girl’s relatives stayed away from the family.

However, they congratulated her after her success in the X standard exam, he said.

Interestingly, both the girls now aspire to become police officers as their fear of the police has vanished after they were helped by the Meerpet police station to get justice.

Reddy, who earlier served as SHO of Meerpet police station, said the woman constables and other police personnel handled the case with a humane approach.

Apart from helping the victims, Reddy said the police personnel went beyond the call of duty and tried to instill courage in their minds without confining themselves to the case requirements.

The police personnel also encouraged them to pursue their education, he added.