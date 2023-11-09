Telangana: Teenmaar Mallanna appointed as Cong campaign convenor

Hyderabad: Noted YouTube channel anchor Chinthapandu Naveen, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna was appointed by the Congress party as the convenor for its campaign committee for the upcoming Telangana elections.

This comes a few days after Naveen joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Congress unit in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other senior leaders.

An order appointing Naveen as the convenor was issued by the TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud on Thursday, November 9.

A strong critic of the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Naveen until recently was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.