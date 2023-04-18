Telangana: Teenmar Mallanna granted bail in ‘abduction, assault of cops’ case

Hyderabad: Teenmar Mallanna alias Naveen Chinthapandu of Q News web channel was granted bail from the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Malkajgiri on Monday.

Mallanna has been a vocal critic of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his kin.

Mallanna has been in jail since March 22, when the Medipally police arrested him along with four others on the charges of forceful abduction of two police constables.

He was charged with wrongfully confining and physically assaulting two cops in his office.

The police alleged that Mallanna’s followers had abducted the constables when they were on duty in Peerzadiguda.

The scene was witnessed by passersby who saw the policemen being allegedly harassed by the men even after they reveal their ID cards.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused under sections 363 (kidnapping any person from India or from lawful guardianship), 342 (confining any person), 395 (committing dacoity), 332 (voluntarily hurting a person), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal act) of the Indian Penal Code.