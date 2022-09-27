Telangana: Tehreek Muslim Shabban to hold month long anti-drug abuse events

Hyderabad; The Tehreek Muslim Shabban along with other organizations in connection with the Milad un Nabi celebrations will hold month-long anti-drug abuse programmes in the state.

Rabi al Awwal is the third month of the Islamic calender and on the 12th day of the month, Prophet Mohammed was born. The month holds high importance for Muslims.

Also Read Secunderabad Railway Station wins National Tourism Award

Mohd Mustaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban said teenagers, youngsters and young men are addicted to different forms of drug abuse and addicted to ganja, whitener, and other psychotropic and narcotic substances. Due to regular use, lives are getting ruined and families landing in problems.

“Coinciding with the Rabi ul Awal month along with various organizations and government departments month anti-drug abuse program will be launched. We aim to reach 10 lakh people through mosques, street corner meetings, seminars and other mediums,” said Mushtaq Malik.