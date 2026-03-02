Telangana: TFDC to conduct walk-in interviews for naturalists on March 7

Candidates must be fluent in English , Telugu and Hindi along with proper knowledge of local flora and fauna and a commitment to conservation.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TFDC) will conduct walk-in interviews for the posts of naturalist and juniour naturalist on March 7 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Roles and responsibities

According to press release from TFDC, “The role involves conducting safaris, nature trails and interpretation programs, ensuring visitor safety and promoting responsible tourism practices within protected areas.”

The interview will be conducted at TFDC Office, Botanical Garden, Gate Number 1, Kothaguda Post Office, Kondapur. For more details, interested candidates may contact M Akhil, Head Naturalist, Eco-Tourism (9885298980) or K. Suman, Projects Manager, Eco-Tourism (9493549339)

