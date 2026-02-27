TFDC to host nature camp at Manchirevula in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TFDC) announced on Thursday, is organising a nature camp at Forest Trek Park, Manchirevula, Rangareddy, from 4:00 PM on February 28 till 10:00 AM on March 1.

The Rock Bay Nature Camp would provide an immersive experience for participants, including environmental education and adventure-based learning. The camp comprises team-building exercises, tent pitching, nocturnal walks, night camping, campfires, early-morning birdwatching, trekking, and nature trail explorations.

Bird walk

The camp package is inclusive of refreshments, dinner and breakfast. According to a press release, the TGDFC will conduct a bird walk from 6:00 AM -9:30 AM on March 1. Adults and children are eligible to participate in the walk, where they can learn about various bird species.

The participation fee for the Rock Bay Nature Camp is Rs 1,199 for children aged 6 to 12 and Rs 1,999 for those above 13 years. The fee for Bird Walk is Rs 1,999. Interested people can book slots on the website or contact 98852 98980, 94935 49399.