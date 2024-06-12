Telangana: TG TET 2024 results released

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today released the results of TG TET 2024.

For the examination, 2,86,381 candidates applied.

A total of 85,996 candidates appeared for the Paper-1 exam and 57,725 have qualified. Meanwhile, 1,50,491 candidates appeared for the Paper-2 exam, with 51,443 qualifying.

In terms of percentages, 67.13% qualified in Paper-1, marking a 30.24% increase compared to 2023. For Paper-2, 34.18% qualified, an 18.88% increase over 2023.

The results can be downloaded from the official website (Click here).

Earlier, the Election Commission did not accept the government’s decision to reduce the TET application fee due to the enforcement of the election code at the time of receiving applications.

In response, the state government decided to provide relief to the applicants. Applicants who did not qualify in TET-2024 can apply for the next TET exam without paying the fee.

Additionally, the government announced a waiver of fees for candidates who qualified in TET-2024 to apply for the DSC exam once.