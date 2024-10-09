Telangana: TGCSB arrests Bengaluru man for duping Rs 7.19 Cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday, October 9, arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs. 7.19 crore.

The arrested Sunil Kumar Maasthi Rathnappa (35), a resident of Bengaluru, along with his friends Giri and Rathod befriended the victim Kondamallepalley of Nalgonda district.

According to the police, Sunil, Giri and Rathod told the victim stating that a huge amount that was transferred as ‘international remittances’, was seized by the customs department at the RGI Airport Hyderabad.

The trio made the victim believe that the amount would be released if they managed to pay some amount towards the transaction as advance tax, fee and other charges.

“The trio promised Kondamallepalley, a commission of 30 percent, if he helped them. Believing them, the victim transferred an amount of Rs. 7.18 crores to 80 bank accounts provided by the trio to him. Kondamallepalley transferred an amount of Rs. 38.50 lakh into the account of Sunil,” said Director TGCSB, Shikha Goel.

Also Read Four held for Rs 5 Cr extortion while posing as naxalites

The conmen also showed a forged letter issued by the Ministry of Textiles appointing Rathod as chairman of the National Jute Board for a period of three years.

The victim suspected something fishy after failing to get back any money and approached the police who registered a case and apprehended Sunil. The other two persons are absconding.