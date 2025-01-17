Telangana: TGPSC Group 2 answer key to be published on Saturday

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), on Friday, January 17, announced that the Group 2 preliminary exam’s answer keys will be published on their website on Saturday, January 18. The keys will be open for objections till Wednesday, January 22.

The preliminary keys and the master question papers for the exams that were held as four sessions on December 15 (Paper 1 and Paper 2) and December 16 (Paper 3 and Paper 4) will be published on the TGPSC website.

The Group 2 candidates can log in to the TGPSC website, using their credentials and download the keys. In case of any contention with the answer keys provided, they can submit objections on the preliminary keys, which will be accepted through the link provided on the TGPSC website, till 5 pm on January 22.

Important points for submitting objections

The TGPSC instructed the Group 2 candidates to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided for writing the objections is only compatible with English.

The candidates must upload online copies of the proofs that substantiate their claims and should specify the source, including author name, edition, page number, publisher’s name, website or URL.

The TGPSC stressed that the objections submitted through e-mails and personal representations or in any other form will strictly not be considered as proofs. Any objections received after the last day and time will also not be considered, TGPSC added in their statement.

TGPSC plans to complete recruitment within 1 year

The commission plans to complete recruitment within a maximum of one year for exams that consist of both preliminary and main stages. For processes involving a single exam, completion is expected within 6 to 9 months, particularly for online tests with fewer posts.

Currently, the TGPSC is focused on the recruitment processes for Groups 1, 2 and 3.

The preliminary answer key for Group 3 has already been published.