Telangana: TGPSC to release new job notifications starting May 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman, Burra Venkatesham Wednesday, January 8, announced that new job notifications for government positions will be issued starting May 1.

Venkatesham emphasized the importance of having all departments submit the number of vacancies by March 31, to facilitate timely recruitment.

In his address, Venkatesham outlined a clear timeline for the job notifications.

He stated that discussions on management issues would take place throughout April, leading up to the release of notifications in May.

TGPSC plans to complete recruitment within 1 year

The commission plans to complete recruitment within a maximum of one year for exams that consist of both preliminary and main stages. For processes involving a single exam, completion is expected within 6 to 9 months, particularly for online tests with fewer posts.

Currently, the TGPSC is focused on the recruitment processes for Groups 1, 2, and 3.

The preliminary answer key for Group 3 has already been published, and the answer key for Group 2 is set to be released by January 10.

On anti-paper leak measures

Venkatesham also highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of the examination process by implementing strict security measures to prevent question paper leaks.

The commission is studying whether the current number of papers required for Group 2 and Group 3 exams is sufficient.

Additionally, Venkatesham mentioned that they are considering adopting practices similar to those of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This includes delegating document verification to respective departments after results are declared, which could potentially expedite the overall recruitment process.

The government has approved filling 87 posts through deputation, with over 600 applicants already coming forward. Decisions regarding the inclusion of Deputy Executive Officer posts in Group 1 are still pending, as specific educational qualifications are required for these roles.

Looking ahead, Venkatesham noted that there will be meetings involving chairpersons of public service commissions from various states to discuss best practices and strategies for improving recruitment processes.