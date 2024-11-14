Telangana: TGPSC releases provisional list of selected Group-IV candidates

A total of 9,51,321 candidates have appeared for the Group-IV exam held on July 21, 2023

TGPSC releases provisional list of shortlisted candidates candidates for Group-IV posts.

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the list of 8,084 candidates who were provisionally selected for Group-IV exams that were conducted on July 1, 2023.

Candidates have been advised to visit the commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in to check their results.

A total of 9,51,321 candidates have appeared for the Group-IV exam, for which notification was issued for 8,180 posts, and certificate verification for the short-listed candidates was taken up from June 20,2024 to November 10, 2024.

