Telangana: TGPSC releases provisional list of selected Group-IV candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the list of 8,084 candidates who were provisionally selected for Group-IV exams that were conducted on July 1, 2023.

Candidates have been advised to visit the commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in to check their results.

A total of 9,51,321 candidates have appeared for the Group-IV exam, for which notification was issued for 8,180 posts, and certificate verification for the short-listed candidates was taken up from June 20,2024 to November 10, 2024.