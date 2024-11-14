Hyderabad: TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UK

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is inviting applications for jobs in the UK. The recruitment agency is hiring for jobs of mental health nurses and midwives.

Candidates applying for these jobs must hold a BSc nursing degree along with six months of experience in mental health nursing.

Those applying for the position of midwife must have one year of experience in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Those applying for the position of Radiographer must have a BSc in Radiotherapy Technology or Radiologic Technology. Candidates must have one year of experience post-completion of studies within three years of graduating, they must also have an overall IELTS score of 7.

Candidates selected as mental health nurses, Radiographers, and midwives will receive salaries ranging from 28,000-34,000 pounds per annum (approximately, Rs 29-35 lakh). For the Psychiatrist post, candidates must have an MBBS or equivalent medical qualification and full GMC registration with a license to practice.

Consultant Psychologists are expected to earn 105,504- 139,882 pounds per annum; specialist doctors are expected to earn 96,990 – 107,155 pounds per annum and speciality doctors are expected to earn 59,175 – 95,400 pounds per annum.