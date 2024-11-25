Telangana: TGREDCO invites bids to install 1 MW solar plants

Hyderabad: Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TGREDCO) has invited empanelment tenders for Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) vendors, to supply various components of solar power plants.

The bidding is done for the Indira Mahila Shakthi Scheme, an initiative by the Telangana government, which aims to install 1 MW capacity solar power plants that will be operated by women self-help groups (SHGs). The scheme targets to achieve a cumulative capacity of 1000 MW across the state while empowering women. The scheme will utilize government lands leased to SHGs, creating opportunities for women-led enterprises to engage in sustainable energy production.

Also Read GHMC commissioner attends Prajavani, receives 126 applications

According to the tender invite, the vendors will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of remote monitoring systems with a warranty and guarantee for five years and operation and maintenance of the solar plant for one year from the commissioning date.

Interested and eligible bidders can submit their tenders online from November 25 to December 10 before 5:00 pm through the Telangana State e-Tender portal.

For further details, visit the official TGREDCO website