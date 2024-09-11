Telangana: TGSPDCL AE suspended for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Musharraf Ali Faruqui, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), has suspended B Durga Prasad, the Assistant Engineer of the Shivampet Section in the Medak Circle, due to allegations of corruption.

A complaint was lodged at the CMD’s office indicating that Durga Prasad was soliciting bribes to prepare an estimate and issue a work order.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the decision to suspend him was made, a press release informed.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), has urged consumers to report any instances of corruption by power utility staff demanding bribes. He has provided two phone numbers – 040-2345 4884 and 7680901912 – for consumers to lodge such complaints directly with his office.

Special arrangements have been made in the CMD’s office to receive and address corruption complaints within the TGSPDCL jurisdiction. Consumers can also send their complaints via WhatsApp.

The CMD stated that while TGSPDCL is committed to providing quality services to consumers, some staff and officers have been indulging in corrupt practices that tarnish the utility’s image.

By enabling direct complaint filing, the company aims to check such irregularities and maintain a corruption-free environment.