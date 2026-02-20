Telangana: TGSPDCL launches anti-bribery cell to fight corruption

In case officials demand a bribe, citizens can register complaints by contacting the cell on 04023454884 and 7680901912.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:25 am IST
Telangana power company TGSPDCL introduces anti-bribery cell to combat corruption.
TGSPDC logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) on Thursday, February 19, launched the anti-bribery cell to combat corruption by officials from the electricity department while providing power connections.

The cell aims to keep a tab on linesmen demanding bribes to provide power connections across Telangana. In case officials demand a bribe, citizens can register complaints by contacting the cell on 04023454884 and 7680901912.

The helpline has been set up to deal with corruption complaints against the electricity department staff.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Corruption in the electricity department has been a long-standing issue affecting consumers seeking new connections. In some cases, electricity officials and linemen demand bribes for services that are provided within the stipulated guidelines.

The establishment of the anti-corruption cell is a step towards ensuring that electricity work can be done without bribery. The TGSPDCL has urged citizens to use these helpline numbers in case they face demands for bribes from electricity officials, a press release said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:25 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button