Telangana: TGSPDCL launches anti-bribery cell to fight corruption

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) on Thursday, February 19, launched the anti-bribery cell to combat corruption by officials from the electricity department while providing power connections.

The cell aims to keep a tab on linesmen demanding bribes to provide power connections across Telangana. In case officials demand a bribe, citizens can register complaints by contacting the cell on 04023454884 and 7680901912.

The helpline has been set up to deal with corruption complaints against the electricity department staff.

Corruption in the electricity department has been a long-standing issue affecting consumers seeking new connections. In some cases, electricity officials and linemen demand bribes for services that are provided within the stipulated guidelines.

The establishment of the anti-corruption cell is a step towards ensuring that electricity work can be done without bribery. The TGSPDCL has urged citizens to use these helpline numbers in case they face demands for bribes from electricity officials, a press release said.